coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus IL: 101 detainees at Cook County Jail have contracted COVID-19, sheriff says

COOK COUNTY, Il (WLS) -- More than 100 detainees at the Cook County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, the county's sheriff announced Sunday.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office reported that 101 detainees at the jail have COVID-19, and they're awaiting results for 93 others.

Nine detainees have tested negative, the office said.

Additionally, 12 employees at the sheriff's office have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Cook County Sheriff said that Cermak Health Services are closely monitoring detainees and will test any who are symptomatic.

Earlier this week, Gov. JB Pritzker issued an executive order that will keep new inmates from being admitted to state prisons, aside from some limited exceptions.

As of Sunday, the Illinois Department of Corrections is reporting that 15 employees and 11 incarcerated individuals have tested positive for coronavirus.

The agency is still awaiting lab results for 86 individuals.

There are now just over 4,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 65 deaths.

Illinois reported a spike of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Sunday.

State officials said they're trying to increase testing capacity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cook countyinmatesjb pritzkercook county jailcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscook county sheriffprisoncovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
What to know about Illinois' 4,596 COVID-19 cases
Illinois sees 1K+ jump in COVID-19 cases in 1 day
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Aurora police chief, Mayor Richard Irvin test positive for coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Illinois sees 1K+ jump in COVID-19 cases in 1 day
Whole Foods employee in Chicago tests positive for COVID-19
Travelers flying from Chicago to Texas must quarantine or risk jail time
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
CPD disperses large church service amid 'stay-at-home' order
What to know about Illinois' 4,596 COVID-19 cases
Show More
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Indiana couple stuck aboard cruise ship where 4 died
Part of Michigan Ave. closed after debris falls from building
Grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News