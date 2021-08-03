WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health and Coronavirus
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
FCC Applications
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Our Chicago
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team
I-Team: Social Media Consumer Warning
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
I-Team: Social Media Consumer Warning
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
CHICAGO -- The I-Team investigates complaints about companies found on social media. What you should look for before hiring, Wednesday at 10 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technology
social media
technology
i team
consumer
consumer concerns
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
I-TEAM
I-Team: Social Media Consumer Warning
New law will help Illinois clear FOID card backlog, ISP director says
Blagojevich plans to call Mike Madigan as witness in lawsuit
Rod Blagojevich says new lawsuit would open door to run for office
TOP STORIES
Skateboarder Terry Kennedy charged in Wheaton man's death
7 of 10 Chicago friends get breakthrough COVID after vacation
Man who escaped Elgin police during transport in St. Charles captured
5 states, Puerto Rico added to Chicago Travel Advisory
IL reports 2,682 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Biden to provide update on COVID vaccination efforts
Schaumburg resident wins $100K in Illinois COVID vaccine lottery
Show More
Some Chicago restaurants require masks as COVID cases increase
NY Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women: Probe
Officer dead after burst of violence outside Pentagon
Chicago Weather: Sunny, pleasant Tuesday
Bears fans back at Soldier Field for Family Fest
More TOP STORIES News