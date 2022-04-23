food bank

Fight Hunger Race aims to help Northern Illinois Food Bank

WHEATON (WLS) -- Northern Illinois Food Bank is hosting its 9th annual Fight Hunger 5K/10K Run & Walk Saturday morning.

The family-friendly event is for runners and walkers at all levels, the organization is expecting more than 1,000 runners and walkers at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

Organizers say, supporting the event can be the difference between a full plate and running on empty for families across Northern Illinois.

Participant fee is $45 with proceeds benefitting the Food Bank, which provides food and resources in 13 counties in Northern Illinois.

You can participate in person or virtually. Register here.
