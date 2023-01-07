Students learn mariachi music and instruments at after-school program in Anaheim

Students are learning about mariachi music and how to play instruments as part of Anaheim Elementary School District's Expanded Learning Opportunities Program.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Students at Ponderosa Elementary love the sound of music filling their classroom.

Students are learning about Mariachi music and how to play instruments as part of Anaheim Elementary School District's Expanded Learning Opportunities Program.

"My favorite part about Mariachi music is that it has the trumpets, it has music," said Andres Hernandez, a 5th grader at Ponderosa Elementary.

Latino students make up 85 percent of the district so most kids like Andres are familiar with this genre of music.

Mark Anderson, Anaheim Elementary School District's curriculum specialist for music says it gives student a chance to discover a new passion.

"It just gives them more opportunities to explore something that they might eventually fall in love with," Anderson said.

Mariachi will only take place at Ponderosa for nine weeks before moving to a new school. The goal is to expand it.

"The after school program I really recommend to join because you could actually join many programs and have fun," Andres said.