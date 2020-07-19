13 shot during fight in crowd of 200 Sunday in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Thirteen people were shot when a large fight broke in a crowd of nearly 200 people early Sunday morning in Peoria, police said.The incident happened at around 4:40 a.m. near Walter Street and Hamilton Street, police said.A man who was shot in the neck and a woman who was shot in the back are both in serious condition.Eleven other victims were also treated for gunshot wounds at local hospitals, police said.None of the injuries are considered life threatening, police said.Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information has been asked to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.