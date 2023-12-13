Towering Figure: Jeanne Gang

ABC7's Tanja Babich sits down with world-renowned architect Jeanne Gang for an exclusive interview.

ABC7's Tanja Babich sits down with world-renowned architect Jeanne Gang for an exclusive interview.

ABC7's Tanja Babich sits down with world-renowned architect Jeanne Gang for an exclusive interview.

ABC7's Tanja Babich sits down with world-renowned architect Jeanne Gang for an exclusive interview.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 anchor Tanja Babich sat down with world-renowned architect Jeanne Gang for an exclusive interview.

Gang's portfolio includes Chicago's Aqua Tower and The St. Regis. Both buildings have held the title of the tallest building in the world designed by a female architect.

The half-hour special will stream Thursday right here on abc7chicago.com, the ABC7 Chicago new app and anywhere you stream. Excerpts from the special will also be featured on ABC7 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. Thursday and Eyewitness News This Morning on Friday.