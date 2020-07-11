Boy, 15, fatally shot in Jeffery Manor, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on the South Side Friday, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 9800 block of South Hoxie Avenue at around 4:48 p.m.

The teen was in the street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the back. He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, and later pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the shooting.

It remains unclear whether anyone is in custody at this time.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jeffery manorchicagochicago shootingfatal shootingteen shotteen killedchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Side pastor says man used racist slur, spit on him in downtown Chicago
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 1,317
Woman who pulled gun on Black family defends her actions
Chicago records worst air quality streak in 10 years, topping Los Angeles
Joliet police show extended video to family of man who died in custody
Man found dead inside refrigerator was strangled: autopsy
Illinois COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities fall by half
Show More
CPD hosts graduation for dozens of students
Chicago bars, restaurants that serve alcohol get midnight curfew
Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift
Baby muskox named after 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence
More TOP STORIES News