Teen gifts PlayStation 5 to 10-year-old neighbor who recently underwent brain cancer surgery

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Christmas came early for 10-year-old Sonny Boyd. It's been a tough year for the fifth grader. Sonny's angel happens to be named Angel.

Sonny has a broken leg, and he recently underwent surgery for brain cancer.

Angel Ortero is a junior at Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He surprised Sonny, his neighbor, with a PlayStation 5. It's one of the hottest toys this season.

"Me being a 16-year-old kid I was just excited to play it, but I (saw) Sonny's post, and I thought of his happiness being at such a young age and what he's been gone through," Angel said.



Angel's mom won the game system through a raffle.

"I just think all the materialistic things aren't important as the smile I could put on his face," Angel said.

Angel ended up getting a gift back from Sonny's mother. She insisted he take some money for the PS5. Angel decided to use it to bless more children.

"I wanted that gift to be from me to Sonny. So I took the money, bought as many toys as I could. I will be donating them to my grandmom," Angel said.

His grandmother is a pastor. She's sending Angel's gifts to children in need in the Dominican Republic.

"I'm just keeping in mind all the hard things going around, the pandemic, all the struggles people are going through, and if I could use my blessings and spread it with others just means the most to me," the teen said.

Angel's thoughtfulness is the gift that keeps on giving.
