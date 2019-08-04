1st Annual Trotter Project Beer Fest to kick off Charlie Trotter Days 2019

Charlie Trotter Days brings the food and beverage industries together to celebrate Chef Charlie Trotter's culinary legacy. It also provides a pathway for students to nurture their culinary futures.
Now in its sixth year, Charlie Trotter Days is a way for the industry and the public to come together and join the party.
Proceeds from this year's featured items will support The Trotter Project's Pillars of Excellence Program. The program aims to educate, mentor, and provide scholarships for the next generation of culinary and hospitality talent.
This year Chicago will kick off Charlie Trotter Days with a special celebration, the 1st Annual Trotter Project Beer Fest.
Participating breweries include:
Cruz Blanca Brewing
Dark Matter Coffee
Eris Brewing & Cider House
Forbidden Root
Haymarket Pub & Brewery
Maplewood Brewery
Marz Brewing
More Brewing
Old Irving Brewing
Twisted Hippo
Event Information:
Charlie Trotter Days: August 11-18
For more information, visit www.thetrotterproject.org/charlie-trotter-days-2019
1st Annual Trotter Project Beer Fest
When: Sunday, August 11, 2019
Where: The Irish American Heritage Center (4626 N. Knox Avenue, Chicago)
Time: 1:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Price: $35
Tickets: Click here
