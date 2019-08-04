1st Annual Trotter Project Beer Fest to kick off Charlie Trotter Days 2019

By Rachel Davis
Charlie Trotter Days brings the food and beverage industries together to celebrate Chef Charlie Trotter's culinary legacy. It also provides a pathway for students to nurture their culinary futures.

Now in its sixth year, Charlie Trotter Days is a way for the industry and the public to come together and join the party.

Proceeds from this year's featured items will support The Trotter Project's Pillars of Excellence Program. The program aims to educate, mentor, and provide scholarships for the next generation of culinary and hospitality talent.

This year Chicago will kick off Charlie Trotter Days with a special celebration, the 1st Annual Trotter Project Beer Fest.

Watch the video above to hear more about the upcoming festival.

Participating breweries include:

Cruz Blanca Brewing

Dark Matter Coffee

Eris Brewing & Cider House

Forbidden Root

Haymarket Pub & Brewery

Maplewood Brewery

Marz Brewing

More Brewing

Old Irving Brewing

Twisted Hippo

Event Information:

Charlie Trotter Days: August 11-18

For more information, visit www.thetrotterproject.org/charlie-trotter-days-2019

1st Annual Trotter Project Beer Fest

When: Sunday, August 11, 2019

Where: The Irish American Heritage Center (4626 N. Knox Avenue, Chicago)

Time: 1:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Price: $35

Tickets: Click here
