1st Annual Trotter Project Beer Fest to kick off Charlie Trotter Days 2019

Charlie Trotter Days brings the food and beverage industries together to celebrate Chef Charlie Trotter's culinary legacy. It also provides a pathway for students to nurture their culinary futures.Now in its sixth year, Charlie Trotter Days is a way for the industry and the public to come together and join the party.Proceeds from this year's featured items will support The Trotter Project's Pillars of Excellence Program. The program aims to educate, mentor, and provide scholarships for the next generation of culinary and hospitality talent.This year Chicago will kick off Charlie Trotter Days with a special celebration, the 1st Annual Trotter Project Beer Fest.Watch the video above to hear more about the upcoming festival.Cruz Blanca BrewingDark Matter CoffeeEris Brewing & Cider HouseForbidden RootHaymarket Pub & BreweryMaplewood BreweryMarz BrewingMore BrewingOld Irving BrewingTwisted HippoAugust 11-18For more information, visit www.thetrotterproject.org/charlie-trotter-days-2019 Sunday, August 11, 2019: The Irish American Heritage Center (4626 N. Knox Avenue, Chicago)1:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m.$35