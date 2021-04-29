2 charged in Aurora carjacking which left woman paralyzed; 3rd suspect killed in separate carjacking, 4th still at large

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10559952" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Aurora police announce charges against two suspects in a carjacking that left a woman wounded in a fast food restaurant parking lot.

Kim Weibring, a mother of two, said she gave the suspects what they wanted and they shot her anyway.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man and a juvenile have been charged in connection with a carjacking earlier this year in west suburban Aurora that left a woman permanently paralyzed from the waist down.At a news conference Thursday, police said a third suspect was killed in a carjacking in Lansing, Illinois and that a fourth suspect remains at large.Edward J. McGee, 26, of Harvey, faces several felony charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed violence.A 16-year-old boy has also been charged. He was 15 at the time of the incident and the Kane County State's Attorney's Office has petitioned to have him charged as an adult.Police said the group is resonsible for carjackings in Chicago's south suburbs and Hammond, Ind.Aurora Police Chief Kristin Ziman said detectives received a tip through its Crimestoppers line which led to the arrests.Kim Weibring, an Aurora mother of two, was shot in the lower back during the January 4 attack in the parking lot of a Wendy's on Orchard Road.Weibring underwent several surgeries to repair a shattered vertebra, and a bullet was lodged against her spinal cord.Her step father John Reincke says he's "happy one more guy is off the street" but points out that doesn't change the fact Kim is now permanently paralyzed waist down, saying, "We see it everyday."McGee is behind bars at the Kane County jail. His next court date is set for May 7.