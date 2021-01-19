Mother shot in back in Aurora carjacking, family seeks public's help in finding suspects

Aurora police are now asking for the public's help locating the vehicle stolen from Aurora. It is described as a red 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe with Illinois license place AE89203.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of an Aurora woman shot and critically injured during a carjacking in a restaurant's parking lot Saturday afternoon is asking for the community's help as an investigation continues to find the three men responsible.Kim Weibring, a mother of two said she gave the suspects what they wanted and they shot her anyway."They walked up to the car and she happened to look up and all of sudden one pulls open the passenger door and puts a gun right up to her head and she said please do not do this," the Weibring's stepfather John Reincke said. "The guy said get out and she said fine and as soon as she was getting out of the car another guy was pulling her out of the car and they shot her in the back."It happened around 4 p.m. outside the Wendy's in the 1200 block of North Orchard Road."She was in the parking lot all by herself when they shot her and they threw her out in the parking lot like a piece of garbage," said Reincke. "Ironically, because one of the Wendy's workers happened to look out and see her flailing her arms and screaming, that is the only reason they found her right away. By that time, these animals drove off in her car and who cares about the car, its is just why do you do this?"Weibring was shot in the the lower back. The bullet still lodged in her spinal cord. The 47-year-old has damaged vertebrae and does not have feeling below her waist.Her family tells ABC 7 news that doctors are not sure if there will be permanent paralysis."This is the type of thing that everyone says happens to someone else and when it happens to you, it hits hard, very hard," said Reincke.Investigators said just an hour before Weibring was carjacked, the same crew stole another car in DeKalb County.One of the few suburban carjackings that happened over the weekend."We are starting to see them pop up in the area, and it is concerning," said Paris Lewbel, Aurora Police Department.Weibring is a mother of two boys. Both are now wondering when they'll be able to see her again."We are asking her to get her superpowers up," said Reincke.And as she undergoes more surgeries, her family is asking others to stay on alert."Pray for Kim and be very vigilant," said Reincke.The three offenders have not yet been found.Aurora police are asking for the public's help locating the vehicle stolen from Aurora. It is described as a red 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe with Illinois license place AE89203.If spotted, you are asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can also call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to remain anonymous.