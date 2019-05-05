2 dead, 2 missing after Waukegan industrial plant explosion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5285274" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Lake County Sheriff reports the explosion came from the AB Specialty Silicones plant in the area near Sunset Avenue and Northwestern Avenue in Waukegan.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people are dead and two others are still missing and presumed dead after a large explosion at a silicone plant in Waukegan Friday night.Daylight revealed the devastation after the large explosion tore apart a Waukegan silicone plant, killing one worker while leaving two others missing and presumed dead. A second victim died later at the hospital. Their identities have not been released.The body of a male worker was recovered from the debris by emergency crews Saturday morning, but the search for the other missing employees was suspended because the structural integrity of the building made it too dangerous to keep looking.Three other employees were also injured in the massive blast which erupted inside the AB Specialty Silicones plant near Sunset Avenue and Northwestern Avenue in Waukegan.In total, the Waukegan Fire Department said two people are confirmed dead, two people are missing, three people were treated at the hospital and two others required no aid.Owners who've operated the company since 2004 make various silicone components for medical and industrial use there.The explosion at the plant was captured by several home video doorbells around 9:30 Friday night.Many stunned residents didn't know what to think."You could just feel the walls shake. It was almost like a sonic pulse. Luckily, I didn't have any windows broken out, but you could definitely feel it. It was unlike anything I've felt before," said Waukegan resident Tim Stevens.The force of the blast also sent debris in some cases several miles away.Saturday, the investigation into what caused the deadly explosion continued."We do have good interviews. We've been getting extremely good cooperation from anybody that was in the building," said Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi.Meanwhile, a community remains devastated by the loss of life."I send a huge prayer to the families who don't really know what's going on with their loved ones right now. And to the owners. This is quite devastating. Not only to them, but to our whole community," said Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham.A lawyer for the company AB Specialty Silicones, Anthony J. Madonia, issued a statement, saying in part: "It is much too soon to speculate on the cause of the explosion, but the company will launch an investigation when time allows, and will cooperate with any governmental agencies who make inquiry."Thirty different departments and over 100 firefighters from Illinois and Wisconsin responded to the scene according to Lenzi.Sand has been put out to stop hazardous material from the plant from getting into the already swollen river.The Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating what may have caused the accident.Lenzi said the building has sustained 90 percent or more damage, with damage estimates exceeding at least $1 million.Investigators do not want to speculate on what caused the explosion.Nearby home and business owners are also dealing with the aftermath of the explosion.The explosion rippled at least 20 miles from Waukegan."I live about 20 miles north in Kenosha and I was sitting watching TV downstairs and I heard the windows shake in the house and asked my wife did you feel that, too?" said David Rettig who owns the building next to the plant.The widespread damage of Friday's fiery blast was revealed in depth Saturday."Even our building which is about 50 yards apart from the explosion site, the ceiling started falling off on top of us and the sprinklers went on. We have several things damaged from there even in our building," said witness Cesar Cerda.Kimberly Gaughan and her husband just moved to the neighborhood. Their house is directly behind the facility. First the explosion, followed by a power outage, then the couple noticed damage to their new home."So this is one of our windows that was shattered last night. So on the inside there's glass and then a lot of things that were hanging on the wall inside the garage fell down also," said Gaughan.For other surrounding business it may mean weeks of re-construction."The building is pretty damaged and there are several things that have to be replaced before we can resume operations," Cerda said.For now, businesses and home owners are assessing the damage and figuring out where they go from here.