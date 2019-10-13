2 dead, 3 critically injured after apartment shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are dead and three others are wounded following a shooting Saturday in the Dunning neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side, authorities said.

Chicago police responded to a shooting Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of W. Irving Park Road.

Three people were shot while inside an apartment complex, police said. Two other victims were also shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is in custody.

Area North Detectives are investigating.

Chicago authorities didn't provide any other details about the shooting or the victims.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
