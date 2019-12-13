2 escape from van while handcuffed, duct-taped after being kidnapped by suspects claiming to be police on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men escaped from a van while handcuffed and duct-taped after police said they were kidnapped on the Northwest Side Thursday night.

The victims, ages 65 and 55, where in a van waiting for the light to change in the 4000-block of North Milwaukee Avenue at about 11:37 p.m. when police said three suspects got out of a white van.

The three suspects forced their way into the victim's van, announced they were police and showed a badge, police said. The victims were then handcuffed and duct-taped in the back of their van.

One suspect drove the victims' van while the other two returned to the white van. The victims were driven to the 100-block of West 94th Street where a cell phone and cash were taken from the victims.

The victims were able to escape from the van and walked to the 95th Street CTA Red Line Station at about 1:41 a.m., where police were called.

The victims were not injured. Area North detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.
