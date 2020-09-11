AJ Freund murder: 2 former DCFS employees who oversaw Crystal Lake boy's case charged with child endangerment

By Jesse Kirsch
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two former employees for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services who oversaw the AJ Freund case have been charged with felonies.

Carlos Acosta, 54, and Andrew Polovin, 48, oversaw the 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy's case before he was found dead last year.

"I love him and I miss him and there's nothing I wouldn't do to bring him back," Cunningham told the court.



Both Acosta and Polovin have been charged with felony child endangerment and reckless conduct. The grand jury indictments said the DCFS workers committed failures that were a "proximate cause of AJ Freund's death."

A lawsuit filed on behalf of AJ Freund's estate accuses these men of failing to fully investigate allegations of abuse against AJ.

Both men have bonded out of jail. Acosta is a member of the McHenry County Board, whith his current term set to end in December of 2022.

Freund's parents were charged in the boy's death. Last July, his mother JoAnn Cunninghan pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Crews demolished the Crystal Lake house where police said five-year-old A.J. Freund was murdered by his parents Wednesday morning.



DCFS declined to comment on the charges against their former employees.

Since AJ Freund's gruesome killing, Tracy Kotzman has been fighting for that 5-year-old boy's justice.

"I hope the charges actually stick and they're actually found guilty of the charges," Kotzman said. "Because they did leave this child in an abusive situation, which left him in danger."
More TOP STORIES News