2 Gary police officers injured, suspect killed in shooting linked to Merrillville homicide, police say

By Alexis McAdams
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two Gary police officers are recovering after being injured in a shootout Monday that killed a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in Merrillville, police said.

One of the officers was shot in the chest but saved by his bulletproof vest and the other officer was hit by shrapnel. The suspect, 29-year-old Keenan McCain, was killed in the shootout, authorities said.

Merrillville police said they'd been seeking a man in connection with a woman's murder at a Merrillville hotel. Gary police said they located the suspect shortly before 2:00 p.m. at a residence in the 2500-block of Waverly Drive.

Police responded to home in the 2500-block of Waverly Drive Monday afternoon to talk to a suspect in the murder of a 45-year-old woman who was found dead at a hotel in Merrillville Sunday, police said.

Two Gary police officers were shot Monday in the 2400-block of Waverly Drive, according to Lt. Thomas Pawlak.



McCain barricaded himself inside of the house with a gun. As the SWAT team made entry, the suspect opened fire on Corporal James Nielsen, a 17-year veteran, and Corporal John Artibey, a 14-year veteran, police said.

"Corporal Nielsen was shot one time in the chest, which was stopped by his bulletproof vest, and one time in the forearm. Corporal Artibey took shrapnel to both the abdomen and the chin," Westerfield said.



McCain was shot and killed by police during the shootout. Both officers are expected to be OK.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is now investigating the shooting.Police are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the investigation. The Lake County Sheriff's Department is now investigating the shooting.
