2 Gary police officers injured, suspect killed in shooting linked to Merrillville homicide, police say

One of the officers was shot in the chest but saved by his bulletproof vest and the other officer was hit by shrapnel. The suspect, 29-year-old Keenan McCain, was killed in the shootout, authorities said.
Merrillville police said they'd been seeking a man in connection with a woman's murder at a Merrillville hotel. Gary police said they located the suspect shortly before 2:00 p.m. at a residence in the 2500-block of Waverly Drive.
Police responded to home in the 2500-block of Waverly Drive Monday afternoon to talk to a suspect in the murder of a 45-year-old woman who was found dead at a hotel in Merrillville Sunday, police said.
RAW VIDEO: Gary police press conference on officer-involved shooting
McCain barricaded himself inside of the house with a gun. As the SWAT team made entry, the suspect opened fire on Corporal James Nielsen, a 17-year veteran, and Corporal John Artibey, a 14-year veteran, police said.
"Corporal Nielsen was shot one time in the chest, which was stopped by his bulletproof vest, and one time in the forearm. Corporal Artibey took shrapnel to both the abdomen and the chin," Westerfield said.
Thoughts with @GaryPolice tonight as two police officers suffer gunshot wounds after confronting an armed suspect. All of us at CPD are hoping for a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/bJ9Cz9fbWJ— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 14, 2020
McCain was shot and killed by police during the shootout. Both officers are expected to be OK.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is now investigating the shooting. Police are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the investigation.