fatal crash

2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in high-speed Dan Ryan crash near Englewood, Illinois State Police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two people are dead and one person is seriously hurt after a crash on the Dan Ryan Tuesday night.

All lanes of the Dan Ryan at 65th Street remain closed after the overnight crash.

Illinois State Police confirmed two people are dead after the incident, and a third person is seriously hurt, after the driver of the SUV was traveling at high speed, lost control, slammed into a concrete barrier, flipped and hit a pole, crushing the vehicle and pinning those inside.

The two killed in the crash were taken to St. Bernard Hospital before being pronounced deceased.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of the Dan Ryan near 65th.

RELATED: Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off I-94 ramp in Milwaukee
EMBED More News Videos

A driver is lucky to be alive after he skidded off an interchange ramp in Milwaukee and plunged 70 feet to the highway below.



The SUV was pinned up against the pole as firefighters worked to extricate those trapped.

Traffic came to a stand-still, as emergency crews worked for at least two hours.

Traffic is being diverted at 59th Street, and the expressway is shut down from 63rd to 71st streets.

State police said the lanes will likely be closed into later Wednesday morning, as the investigation continues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodcar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Family mourns loss of girl, 12, killed in Garfield Ridge head-on crash
1 of twin brothers hit by car in unincorporated Elgin has died: police
Small plane crashes into Michigan home, killing 3
I-55 SB lanes reopen near Joliet after deadly crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU: Teachers approve deal to reopen CPS classrooms
Doctor says son died of overdose on drugs bought on social media
Naperville family sues Robinhood app after son dies by suicide
Chicago Phase 1C could be delayed due to vaccine scarcity, top doc warns
Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial
Drug overdose deaths spike amid COVID-19 pandemic
Woman out $100K after believing she was dating Bruno Mars
Show More
East Chicago detective shot while picking up pizza, police say
COPA releases videos of off-duty officer shooting driver in Albany Park
Horner Park ghost kitchen angers neighborhood with traffic congestion
Bartlett travel agent charged with stealing more than $100K from clients
US Attorney investigating Madigan, other appointees asked to resign
More TOP STORIES News