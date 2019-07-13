2 killed in I-55 wrong-way crash identified, 2 critically injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people died and two others were critically injured in a car crash on the Stevenson Expressway Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 4:19 a.m., when a red Nissan traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes collided head-on with a taxi in the middle lane of I-55 near Kedzie Avenue.The driver of the taxi, 57-year-old Imtiaz M. Biag, and the driver of the Nissan, 33-year-old Adelaido Torres, were killed, police said.Two passengers in the taxi were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.Police said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are suspected of playing a role in the incident.Southbound lanes were closed at Kedzie Avenue until 8:43 a.m., state police said.Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.