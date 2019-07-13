2 killed in I-55 wrong-way crash identified, 2 critically injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people died and two others were critically injured in a car crash on the Stevenson Expressway Saturday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 4:19 a.m., when a red Nissan traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes collided head-on with a taxi in the middle lane of I-55 near Kedzie Avenue.

The driver of the taxi, 57-year-old Imtiaz M. Biag, and the driver of the Nissan, 33-year-old Adelaido Torres, were killed, police said.

Two passengers in the taxi were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are suspected of playing a role in the incident.

Southbound lanes were closed at Kedzie Avenue until 8:43 a.m., state police said.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagofatal crashwrong waycollisioncrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Activists rally at Daley Plaza ahead of possible ICE raids
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Algonquin
3 found dead after house fire in unincorporated Elmhurst
115 dealers compete in USO BBQ For the Troops
Round Lake Beach woman charged with pimping 15-year-old girl
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
PHOTOS: Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Barry
Show More
5 wounded in Gresham drive-by
Weekend Watch: Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago's fiscal outlook
National French Fry Day freebies and deals
American soldiers held captive in Balkans reunite with Rev. Jesse Jackson
Card skimming incidents on the rise: report
More TOP STORIES News