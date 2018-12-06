2 killed in wrong-way crash between semi, school bus near Bloomington

EMBED </>More Videos

Two adults were killed and several students injured after a head-on crash, wrong-way crash between a semi and a school bus near Bloomington, Ill. Wednesday night.

By
DOWNS, Ill. (WLS) --
Two adults were killed and several students injured after a head-on crash, wrong-way crash between a semi and a school bus near Bloomington, Ill. Wednesday night.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on westbound I-74 at Mile Post 137 near Downs, about 10 miles southeast of Bloomington in McLean County. The bus was carrying junior varsity basketball players from the Normal West High School girls' team and had 11 people on board. They were heading home from a game in Champaign.

Illinois State Police report the driver of the semi, a 34-year-old Iowa man, was killed in the crash. Authorities have not released his identity.

On the school bus, a 72-year-old volunteer with the team was killed. Normal's Unit 5 School District identified him as Charles Crabtree.

The school district said all of the students were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

"A Normal West bus was in a crash tonight. Parents of players should come to the school. Staff is on hand at the school to help support students and parents," the district said in its post. "Please keep our Normal West family in your thoughts."

Police couldn't say how the crash happened, only that the semi was traveling the wrong way. Thursday morning, the crash is under investigation by ISP's Traffic Crash Reconstruction Officers and Commercial Motor Vehicle Officers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school busschool bus accidentwrong waytruck crashfatal crashillinois state policeIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect who drove at officers shot by CPD on West Side, police say
Police: Man arrested after false threat to blow up bus
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
9 hospitalized after high levels of carbon monoxide found on West Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cold Thursday
Chaos erupts over Cheesecake Factory deal; DoorDash driver arrested
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off roof
Satanic Temple statue displayed at Illinois state capitol building
Show More
Small plane makes emergency landing in Wheeling
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Ousted CPS principal speaks out about dismissal
Chicago area sees a drop in gas prices
More News