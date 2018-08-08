2 knocked down, robbed by armed suspects in Bucktown

EMBED </>More Videos

A man and woman were knocked down and robbed by two armed suspects Wednesday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man and woman were knocked down and robbed by two armed suspects Wednesday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000-block of West Charleston Street at about 3:15 a.m., police said.

The victims were knocked to the ground from behind by two men in their 20s and robbed at gunpoint, police said.

Police said the male victim was struck in the head with a pistol during the confrontation and transported to St. Mary's Hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects fled south on Damen Avenue on foot. Surveillance video of the robbery showed one of the suspects was wearing a yellow high-visibility reflective vest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberychicago crimeBucktownChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection finds rodent problem
Joliet teacher charged in fatal beating of his wife
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
Chicago police homicide clearance rate remains low
New security cameras in Roscoe Village aim to curb crime
Family of missing Rolling Meadows man offers $10K reward
Some crayons test positive for dangerous substances
McDonald's flagship store reopens in River North
Show More
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Wrigley Field illuminated night lights 30 years ago today
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
More News