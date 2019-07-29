2 moms in anti-violence group shot, killed while working as peacekeepers on Englewood corner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women who worked as peacekeepers on Chicago's South Side were shot and killed in the neighborhood they worked to protect.Chantel Grant, 26, and Andrea Stoudemire, 36, were both mothers of four children who worked with other moms to stem violence in the Englewood neighborhood.Both women were hit by gunfire at the corner of W. 75th Street and S. Stewart Ave. that is often occupied by members of the group Mothers Against Senseless Killings. The group hoped their constant presence at the corner would help break the cycle of violence.Unfortunately, that was not the case Friday night. Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter call and found both women down on the sidewalk after a blue SUV drove up and opened fire around 10 p.m.A 58-year-old man also suffered a graze wound in the shooting. He did not want to share his name publicly, but spoke to ABC 7 Chicago off-camera. He said that despite living in the neighborhood for years, he is scared.Police are still looking for the gunman. No one is in custody.