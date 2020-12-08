Round Lake Beach store employee shoots 2 armed robbery suspects, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A Round Lake Beach store employee shot and wounded two armed robbery suspects Monday night, police said.

The incident occurred at the One Stop Food and Liquor Store in the 1000-block of Fairfield Road at about 10:45 p.m.

Police said a male suspect and a female suspect entered the store and ordered employees to get behind the counter. Police said one of the employees was able to get a gun and shot both of the suspects.

The suspects then fled in a car north on Fairfield Road and eventually went down a dead-end road.

Police located the vehicle with the two wounded suspects inside. They were transported to Cordell Hospital in Libertyville and their conditions are no known, police said.

A driver and passenger who were also in the vehicle fled the scene and are not in custody, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
round lake beachshootingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police release video in murder of retired Chicago firefighter
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
Top Chicago mob boss escaped secret fed case, outlived Outfit wars, but lost fight with COVID
White Sox acquire Lance Lynn in trade with Rangers: ESPN
Alderman caught allowing indoor dining at Ann Sather restaurant
Feds passed up chance to buy more Pfizer vaccine doses
CPD to pay respects to off-duty CPD officer found dead
Show More
Chicago Auto Show 2021 postponed due to COVID-19
Chuck Yeager, test pilot who broke sound barrier, dies at 97
These 2 holiday shopping scams target record number of online shoppers
Man arrested for breaking into former home of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Kim Foxx trades barbs with Chicago police union after swearing in for 2nd term
More TOP STORIES News