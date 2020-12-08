ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A Round Lake Beach store employee shot and wounded two armed robbery suspects Monday night, police said.
The incident occurred at the One Stop Food and Liquor Store in the 1000-block of Fairfield Road at about 10:45 p.m.
Police said a male suspect and a female suspect entered the store and ordered employees to get behind the counter. Police said one of the employees was able to get a gun and shot both of the suspects.
The suspects then fled in a car north on Fairfield Road and eventually went down a dead-end road.
Police located the vehicle with the two wounded suspects inside. They were transported to Cordell Hospital in Libertyville and their conditions are no known, police said.
A driver and passenger who were also in the vehicle fled the scene and are not in custody, police said.
Round Lake Beach store employee shoots 2 armed robbery suspects, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News