Round Lake Beach store employee shoots 2 armed robbery suspects, police say

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A Round Lake Beach store employee shot and wounded two armed robbery suspects Monday night, police said.The incident occurred at the One Stop Food and Liquor Store in the 1000-block of Fairfield Road at about 10:45 p.m.Police said a male suspect and a female suspect entered the store and ordered employees to get behind the counter. Police said one of the employees was able to get a gun and shot both of the suspects.The suspects then fled in a car north on Fairfield Road and eventually went down a dead-end road.Police located the vehicle with the two wounded suspects inside. They were transported to Cordell Hospital in Libertyville and their conditions are no known, police said.A driver and passenger who were also in the vehicle fled the scene and are not in custody, police said.