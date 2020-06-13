CPD officer involved in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

Police involved shooting in the 7100 block of South Green. PIO in route. Media staging area to follow. #ChicagoPolice — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) June 12, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5970328" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper7 over the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Englewood Friday.

COPA is responding to an officer involved shooting in the 7200 block of South Green. If you have any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) June 13, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting in Englewood Friday.A police-involved shooting occurred in the 7100 block of South Green Street shortly after 5 p.m., Chicago police said.An officer observed a vehicle in the area that was reported to be stolen, and called for assistance, a CPD spokesperson said.As the officer approached, the vehicle with two occupants inside struck the officer, dragging him a short distance.One of the officers at the scene then fired into the vehicle, striking both of the occupants, the spokesperson said.The vehicle then crashed and both occupants were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The officer struck by the vehicle was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.No other details about the incident are known at this time.