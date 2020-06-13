CPD officer involved in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

A police-involved shooting occurred in the 7100 block of South Green Street shortly after 5 p.m., Chicago police said.
Police involved shooting in the 7100 block of South Green. PIO in route. Media staging area to follow. #ChicagoPolice— Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) June 12, 2020
An officer observed a vehicle in the area that was reported to be stolen, and called for assistance, a CPD spokesperson said.
As the officer approached, the vehicle with two occupants inside struck the officer, dragging him a short distance.
One of the officers at the scene then fired into the vehicle, striking both of the occupants, the spokesperson said.
The vehicle then crashed and both occupants were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The officer struck by the vehicle was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.
COPA is responding to an officer involved shooting in the 7200 block of South Green. If you have any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE— COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) June 13, 2020
No other details about the incident are known at this time.
This is a breaking news story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.