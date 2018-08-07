2 toddlers struck by train, 1 fatally, in Portage, Indiana

Two young children were struck by a train Tuesday morning in northwest Indiana, according to a CSX spokesperson. (Photo courtesy of Bryon Benson)

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) --
A 3-year-old boy was killed and his 2-year-old sister was injured when they were struck by a freight train Tuesday morning in Portage, Indiana.

The boy was identified as Caleb Wilson, according to the Porter County Coroner's Office.

His sister, identified by family as Ellie, was airlifted to Comer's Children's Hospital in Chicago. Police sad she "had noticeable injuries but was actively crying."

The children appear to have sneaked out of a screen door of their nearby home, according to the Portage Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. south of the Woodland Village Mobile Home Park near Willowcreek Road and Portage Avenue, according to Chief Troy Williams. There are two sets of CSX railroad tracks that run parallel to the southern end of the mobile home community, which is located south of U.S. Hwy 20 and west of Willocreek Road.

A representative from the mobile home park said they lived there with their parents.

CSX train personnel told investigators they saw the children, honked and tried to stop but could not before striking them. The Norfolk Southern train was using CSX tracks, according to the rail company.

Portage police said they will continue to investigate the incident.

