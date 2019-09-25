CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two women have been hospitalized after they were reportedly attacked by a man with a hammer on a Crystal Lake bike trail Tuesday.
A witness reportedly said a man on a bike starting hitting a woman with a hammer, and then beat another woman who was trying to stop him. Police have not confirmed the detail that it was a hammer attack.
Police told the Daily Herald the attack occurred at about 5:15 p.m. on Ridgefield Trace bike trail near Oak Street and Ridgefield Road.
The victims were transported to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital and their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
2 women reportedly attacked by man with hammer on Crystal Lake bike trail
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News