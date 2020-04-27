CPD seize stolen vehicle, 20 lbs of cannabis while dispersing group in West Lakeview

.@ChicagoCAPS19 Officers responded to a public safety concerns for a gathering on the 1900 block of West Wolfram. While attempting to disperse the group, Officers located on the property a stolen vehicle, a handgun with an extended magazine, and 20 lbs of cannabis. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/1trtmv53jw — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) April 26, 2020

CHICAGO -- Chicago police seized 20 lbs. of cannabis, along with several other items, while attempting to disperse a group of people in West Lakeview Sunday.Police responded to a public safety concern for a gathering in the 1900 block West Wolfram Street. While attempting to disperse the group, officers discovered a stolen vehicle, a handgun with an extended magazine and 20 lbs. of cannabis on the property, according to a tweet by Chicago Police.Police have not provided any additonal information at this time.