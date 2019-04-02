Uncategorized

2019 Chicago, Suburban Election Results for April 2

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
uncategorized
TOP STORIES
Lori Lightfoot to be elected as Chicago's first African American female mayor, AP projects
Chicago Election Results 2019: Candidates, races suburbs and more
WATCH LIVE: Massive factory fire on Chicago's NW Side
Charges filed after elderly woman, 11 children found living in squalor in Dixmoor
WATCH: Thief walks off with $17,000 wedding ring set
Franklin Park officers find armed man hiding in church basement
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Show More
Chicago Election: Aldermanic runoff election results
2 women killed, man wounded in 'targeted' shooting
Two rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park
Aurora mayor 'blindsided' by arrival of reputed 'Ripper Crew' gang member Thomas Kokoraleis
Suburban Elections: Voters to elect mayors, decide on school referendums
More TOP STORIES News