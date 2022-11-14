Flu cases expected to rise as RSV, other respiratory viruses keep Chicago pediatric hospitals busy

Dr. Colleen Nash, a pediatrician with Rush University Medical Center, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to discuss the high numbers of RSV and flu cases they're seeing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For weeks, hospitals have been full with pediatric patients fighting RSV, the flu and other illnesses.

Dr. Colleen Nash, a pediatrician with Rush University Medical Center, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to discuss the high numbers of RSV and flu cases they're seeing.

SEE ALSO | Flu season hitting hard as RSV, other respiratory illnesses strain hospitals and antibiotic supply

Dr. Nash said they are seeing an influx of pediatric patients far greater than in years past driven by respiratory issues.

Chicago area pediatric units are in constant communication with each other to accommodate all of the patients coming in, though they are expecting another surge in patients as families gather for the holidays.

"We do expect there to be an increase in flu cases certainly," Dr. Nash said. "We continue to see RSV cases and then COVID is also a consideration."

SEE ALSO | Chicago area rises back up to 'medium' COVID risk level as health officials push boosters

Doctors say the majority of pediatric respiratory illnesses can be treated at home with fluids and over-the-counter fever reducers. Dr. Nash reminded parents of children who are showing symptoms to keep them home and encouraged masking if they must be around others.

Dr. Nash also shared specific symptoms that indicate you should take your child to the ER. Here's what to look for:

-Labored breathing: You can see your child's neck muscles, belly or ribs moving when they breathe.

-Faster breathing: You notice your child breathing much faster than normal

-Nasal flaring: This is a sign that a child - especially a baby - is having trouble breathing