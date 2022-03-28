Oscars 2022: Ariana DeBose, 'CODA' break boundaries for representation, diversity

When the Oscar nominations came out, a lot of people thought just making it on the list was an achievement for the little streaming indie "CODA." The film had three Academy Award nominations, and won all three.
WATCH | Troy Kotsur's Oscars acceptance speech
The theater was filled with artists raising their hands in the sign language gesture for thunderous applause. It's the first time an original streaming film has won for Best Picture.
"CODA" is the story of deaf parents and their son who depend upon a hearing daughter, longing to raise her own voice. Director Sian Heder won for her screenplay.
"Writing and making this movie was truly life changing as an artist, and as a human being," Heder said.
Troy Kotsur is the first deaf actor to ever win. It's been 35 years since his co-star, Morton Grove native Marlee Matlin, became the first deaf actress to get an Oscar.
WATCH | Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin on the red carpet
"My dad was the best signer," Kotsur said. "He was in a car accident, was paralyzed and no longer able to sign. Dad, I learned so much from you.
This is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community, the disabled community, this is our moment."
And for Ariana DeBose, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in "West Side Story," it is a tale of hard-won inclusion.
"Imagine this little girl, in the backseat of a white Ford Focus, look into her eyes you see an openly queer woman of color, Afro-Latina who found her strength in life through art," DeBose said. "To anybody who has ever questioned your identity or find yourself living in the grey spaces I promise you - there is indeed a place for us."