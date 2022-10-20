How to apply for 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy, 4-day program for high school students at FL resort

High school students from underrepresented communities are invited to apply for the immersive program at Disney World.

High school students from underrepresented communities are invited to apply for the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort.

It's time to dream big!

The 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy is in search of the latest class of high school students to participate in its annual career-focused program.

Each year, 100 select high school students from underrepresented communities across the U.S. take part in the four-day, all-expense-paid experience at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The theme parks are transformed into classrooms that host workshops focused on a wide range of careers.

"What we really love about the program is the one criteria is to be able to tell your story and tell your story on your dream," said Tracey Powell, executive champion of Disney Dreamers Academy.

Disney Dreamers interact with Disney Cast Members, celebrities, industry experts, like Chef Jeff Henderson, who inspired former "Top Chef Jr." contestant Jasmine Bell when she attended in 2019.

"It takes someone who has these passions, has these dreams, and starts to hone in on them, gives them more ideas ..." Bell said. "I know that I want to be an author and a cafe owner. And I think one of the biggest takeaways from Disney Dreamers is you don't have to wait to start any of your dreams."

Application process

The program is open to U.S. high school students ages 13 to 19.

Applicants must answer essay questions about their personal journeys and dreams for the future. Students are selected based on a combination of attributes, including strong character, positive attitude and determination to achieve their dreams.

Selected applicants will be announced by early 2023.

Applications will be accepted through Monday, October 31. Click here to apply.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.