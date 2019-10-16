CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A second teenager has died after a shooting outside a mall in Calumet City last week.
The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in a parking lot of River Oaks Center, hitting the two teens.
The victims have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 17-year-old Tyrell Wade and 18-year-old Christina Ross.
Police said the shooting did not appear to be a random act, and was not related to the mall. Police said it's still unclear what provoked the shooting and no one is in custody.
2nd teen dies after Calumet City mall parking lot shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More