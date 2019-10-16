2nd teen dies after Calumet City mall parking lot shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A second teenager has died after a shooting outside a mall in Calumet City last week.The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in a parking lot of River Oaks Center, hitting the two teens.The victims have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 17-year-old Tyrell Wade and 18-year-old Christina Ross.Police said the shooting did not appear to be a random act, and was not related to the mall. Police said it's still unclear what provoked the shooting and no one is in custody.