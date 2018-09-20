3 children injured after lightning strike in Round Lake Heights

Three children have been hospitalized after being injured after a lightning strike in the area in north suburban Round Lake Heights Thursday morning.
Emergency responders were called to the scene at Lotus and Ottawa drives. The middle school students were waiting at a bus stop when there was a lightning strike in the area.
One child was hospitalized in serious condition and two others were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said. The ages of the children are not known.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates
