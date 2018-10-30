3 Chicago police officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting in court for pre-trial hearing

EMBED </>More Videos

Court proceedings begin Tuesday for three current and former Chicago police officers charged in a possible cover up in the Laquan McDonald shooting.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three current and former Chicago police officers accused of covering up details of the Laquan McDonald shooting appeared Tuesday in Cook County court for a pre-trial hearing.

David March, Joseph Walsh, and Thomas Gaffney are accused of coordinating their stories and making false police reports after the shooting death of Laquan McDonald. Prosecutors said the officers claimed in their reports that McDonald had assaulted Officer Jason Van Dyke, dashcam video evidence proved otherwise.

Van Dyke shot the teenager 16 times as he was walking away from officers. The officer was convicted earlier this month of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.

The officers are charged with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke Verdict: Chicago officer found guilty in Laquan McDonald shooting trial


Officer Gaffney is suspended without pay. He was charged and suspended for allegedly signing off on reports about McDonald's shooting.

Detective March, who was the lead investigator, and Officer Walsh, Van Dyke's partner the night of the shooting, are now retired.

Like the Van Dyke trial, the judge is allowing cameras inside the court for this case.

A bench trial is set for November 26.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
laquan mcdonaldjason van dykechicago police departmentpolice-involved shootingChicagoLittle VillageArcher Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop, driver charged
No explosives found at Neuqua Valley High School
'Boy Meets World' actor who played My. Feeny foils attempted burglary
Chicago police officer injured in accidental shooting
Son charged in death of Bradley University professor, husband
James 'Whitey' Bulger killed in West Virginia prison
14th Amendment: Trump plans to order end of birthright citizenship
Police: 2 arrested, 1 wanted after leaving dead, mutilated cat at grocery store
Show More
Chicago's official Christmas tree selected
Country Club Hills firefighter wins discrimination, sexual harassment lawsuit
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
More News