3 dead, 2 injured after mass shooting at bar in Kenosha, according to officials

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Three people were killed from a shooting at Somers House, a bar in Kenosha, Wis., according to Kenosha County officials.The shooting took place around 12:42 a.m., Kenosha officials said.The bar is known as gathering place for the Carthage College community. The campus is on lockdown until further notice, according to the college website.At least two other individuals were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries."Next thing, you know, I hear a bunch of shots going off. Got up, ran out, looked out the window. Just see people running from the bar in every direction," said Peter Ploskee, resident near bar.The male suspect has not been located at the time. According to Kenosha officials, the male is over six feet tall and was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt."I didn't see nobody. Like I said, when I looked out the window, it was just chaos. People running every direction possible, so you know, who's who? Is that the guy? Is this the guy? People are just running, people screaming," Ploskee said.Kenosha officials believe the incident was targeted and isolated. They do not believe there is a threat to the community at the moment.Sheridan Road is closed near the scene, and officials said the area should be avoided so Kenosha Sheriff's Department can continue its ongoing investigation.Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department at 262-605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.Sheriff David Beth will hold a press conference later Sunday.