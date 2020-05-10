3 Chicago firefighters seriously hurt when ceiling falls during reported South Shore blaze

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago firefighters were injured Sunday when a ceiling fell on them.The Chicago Fire Department received a call just after 9:20 a.m. of smoke coming from a building at 67th Street and Cregier Avenue in the South Shore.While crews were looking for the fire, they pulled down on the ceiling and it fell on top of them, fire officials said.Three firefighters were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. They were still being evaluated later Sunday but were alert and talking, officials said.