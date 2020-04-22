coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Funeral held for CFD firefighter Edward Singleton who died from COVID-19

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A funeral was held Wednesday for a Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19.

Edward Singleton, 55, had been with the department for more than 25 years, joining in 1987. He recently worked as a firefighter at Midway Airport.

Vehicles lined up along 79th Street and Wabash Avenue Wednesday morning, but no one was allowed to exit.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

His service was restricted to family but was streamed online. The funeral would be followed by a procession to Mount Hope Cemetery, where only the hearse and its escort vehicles would be allowed.

Singleton is the second Chicago firefighter to die from COVID-19 complications. He leaves behind a wife and two adult children.

Mario Araujo, 49, died a week earlier.

ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?

Both deaths were declared in the "line-of-duty," so their families could access additional benefits.
