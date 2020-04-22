Coronavirus Chicago: Funeral held for CFD firefighter Edward Singleton who died from COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A funeral was held Wednesday for a Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19.
Edward Singleton, 55, had been with the department for more than 25 years, joining in 1987. He recently worked as a firefighter at Midway Airport.
Vehicles lined up along 79th Street and Wabash Avenue Wednesday morning, but no one was allowed to exit.
His service was restricted to family but was streamed online. The funeral would be followed by a procession to Mount Hope Cemetery, where only the hearse and its escort vehicles would be allowed.
Singleton is the second Chicago firefighter to die from COVID-19 complications. He leaves behind a wife and two adult children.
Mario Araujo, 49, died a week earlier.
Both deaths were declared in the "line-of-duty," so their families could access additional benefits.
