Dan Ryan Expressway shooting leaves 3 injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway has left three people injured Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting occurred in the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at about 2:09 a.m. near Garfield Boulevard.

Illinois State Police said a male driver suffered a graze wound to his head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and two women were transported to St. Bernard Hospital. Police said none of their injuries are considered life threatening.
