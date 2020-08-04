3 shot in Gold Coast Tuesday afternoon, police say

Three people have been shot on Oak Street between Rush and Michigan. PIO in route. More details to follow.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/YLwiuKuXH4 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 4, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least three people have been shot in the Gold Coast neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.The shooting happened a short time after 4 p.m. near 70 E Oak St., police said.Police have asked people to avoid the area as they investigate.This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.