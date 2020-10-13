3 shot while working near CHA building in University Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot while working near a Chicago Housing Authority building in the University Village neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.Officers responded to the 1300-block of South Loomis Street at about 8:01 a.m. after police said someone in a white BMW drove by and fired shots at three people working in the rear of the CHA buildingA 56-year-old man was shot four times in the shoulder, upper back, stomach and buttocks and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.A 31-year-old man was shot three times in the left leg and once in the right leg and a 46-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. Both were transported to hospitals in good condition.Police said the shooter was wearing a black, orange and white mask and a red shirt.No one is in custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.