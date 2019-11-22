3 teens in custody after Portage woman fatally shot, dumped in abandoned Gary school

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Three teens are facing serious criminal charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a northwest Indiana woman, who was found dead in an abandoned school in Gary Thursday.The suspects are just 15, 16 and 17 years old, and police said the victim was gunned down in a robbery gone wrong.Portage police said a missing person alert was issued after 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo did not show up for work Wednesday. The Portage woman's body was found inside a shuttered Gary elementary school, police said.Investigators said Saucedo met her teen attackers on social media while trying to buy marijuana.Relatives said Saucedo went missing Tuesday night after posting to her social media account that she was leaving in a vehicle with the teen boys, who she didn't know, after they promised to take her to buy drugs.Detectives said Saucedo was shot and killed inside the car and robbed of the $140 she had on her. The group then drove to Gary, where they dumped the woman's body inside the gym of Norton Elementary, which has been closed since 2006.Police took the 15-year-old shooting suspect into custody at Thea Bowman Leadership Academy in Gary, where he's a freshman student.The teen's 16-year-old friend was apprehended after an unrelated vehicle pursuit on Wednesday.The 17-year-old suspect is now in custody at the Portage Police Station."Miss Saucedo is a Portage resident. We take this personally," said Portage Police Chief Troy Williams. "We wanted to try to find her before we went home last night. We were able to do that to offer some closure to the family."