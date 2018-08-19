3 wounded in Dolton shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting in south suburban Dolton Sunday morning, police saidBetween 4 and 5 a.m., police said the men were shot in the 14600-block of Empire Avenue.A 29-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Two other men, both 27 years old, were wounded. Police said their wounds were non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Police said the men do not live on the street where the shooting took place. Police are investigating the shooting and the reason that the men were in the area.