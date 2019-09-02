36 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Despite August crime numbers showing a drop in murders in Chicago, it's been a violent Labor Day weekend.
Police added extra officers to combat this end of the summer violence, but the numbers paint a bleak picture of the holiday weekend with 36 people shot, seven fatally.
A 15-year-old boy is among the dead; he was shot and killed at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the Austin neighborhood.
Chicago police said they found Dovantae Jackson on the sidewalk in the 5100-block of West Washington Boulevard. He had been shot six times, according to his family, and was pronounced dead just steps away from the family's home.
Devontae's sister Alexis said the teen had been sitting on the couch with his younger brother in the early morning hours of Sunday when he got a phone call.
"They called him and told him to come outside. When they told him to come outside and he was guessing he was going to see his friends," she said. "And they did what they did to him after they called his phone."
"Evidently whoever did it, he knew who it was because when I went to see him at the morgue, he had a shocked look on his face," said Devontae's mom, Tracy Jackson.
Devontae was going to be a freshman at Marshall High School. His family said he had a lot of life ahead of him and was looking forward to playing basketball this year.
"We know the capabilities that he had. We know he was a good person. He was an athlete. He was a very smart person," Alexis said. "He is 15. Why would you want to kill him?"
Just over 20 minutes after Jackson was shot, a man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting at a party in Woodlawn on the South Side.
They were gathered about 2:45 a.m. inside of a residence in the 6100-block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when someone at the party opened fire, police said.
A 27-year-old man suffered numerous gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The medical examiner's office has yet to release the man's identity or details on his death.
The woman, 34, was hit in the foot and took herself to St. Bernard hospital where she is listed in good condition, police said.
About an hour later, a drive-by claimed the life of one man and wounded another in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.
They were traveling in a vehicle about 3:54 a.m. in the 5100-block of South Pulaski Road when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, police said.
A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
The medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the death.
The other man, 38, was hit in the chest, abdomen and hand and was able to take himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is in serious condition, police said.
On Saturday, two men were killed and three more people were wounded after someone unleashed gunfire at a group of people in Englewood on the South Side.
They were on the front porch of a home about 5:51 p.m. in the 7100-block of South Paulina Street when they heard gunfire, Chicago police said.
The two men, 26 and 32, were killed, police said. The 26-year-old was hit in the chest and pronounced at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The 32-year-old was hit in the chest and thigh, police said. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Three others, a woman and two men, were also wounded in the shooting.
Witnesses told police they did not see who fired the shots, but one told investigators a dark-colored vehicle drove off from the scene, police said.
On Saturday morning, a man was killed and another wounded in a double shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
About 4:43 a.m., they were in the 3200-block of West Le Moyne Street when someone in a vehicle unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.
Angel Perez, 18, was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He lived in Logan Square.
The other man, 23, was hit in the buttocks and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in serious condition, authorities said.
In the weekend's earliest reported homicide, a 42-year-old man was killed in a shooting in South Chicago.
Willie Coker was outside with a group of people about 12:22 a.m. in the 8700-block of South Burley Avenue when shots rang out from an unknown direction, police and the medical examiner's office said.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
In the weekend's most recent shooting, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about noon Monday and found a 22-year-old man hanging out of a four-door sedan with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers applied a tourniquet while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Witnesses reported seeing the shooter running from the scene wearing a half mask and light brown jacket. Area South detectives are investigating.
The violence comes despite the city's efforts to increase patrols, deploying hundreds of additional police officers across Chicago for the holiday weekend in hopes of reducing the bloodshed.
It also comes after August crime numbers showed a drop in murders. Police said last month has the lowest number of murders and shootings since 2011, with murders down 23 percent compared to the previous year.
"We ended August down in every category: shootings, shooting incidents, homicides," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "We had a rough Saturday, but I think we corrected things yesterday."
Lightfoot knows there is much more work that needs to be done, working with police and faith-based leaders to focus on youth.
"We've got to teach young people that solving petty disputes with a firearm is not the way to go," she said.
The Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this story.
