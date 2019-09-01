Boy, 15, killed in Austin shooting on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday morning in Austin, Chicago police said.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 2:20 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Washington Boulevard and found the teenager unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the leg and back.

The teen was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released any further details at this time.

Police said no witnesses have come forward and there are no suspect leads at this time.

Area North detectives are investigating.
