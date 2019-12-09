38 vehicles set on fire in multiple arsons in Gresham, West Pullman on South Side: officials

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5741213" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dozens of cars were lit on fire Monday in two separate arsons in Gresham and West Pullman on the city's South and Far South sides.

Dozens of cars were lit on fire Monday in two separate arsons in Gresham and West Pullman on the city's South and Far South sides, according to Chicago police and fire officials.Officials said around midnight, an unknown person entered a fenced lot in the 300 block of East 115th Street and set fire to eight abandoned vehicles.Around 12:37 a.m., an unknown person entered a private towing yard in the 8800 block of South Genoa Avenue and set 30 cars on fire, police and fire officials said.No injuries were reported in either incident and no one is in custody, authorities said.It was not immediately clear whether the two arsons were related, police said.The CPD Arson Unit is investigating.