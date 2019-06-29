3rd body from vessel overturned in Chicago River recovered; 1 still missing

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of third victim of a boating accident on the Chicago River earlier this week was recovered on Saturday, authorities said.

The overturned vessel was discovered near the Forest View Marina on Wednesday. Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Joshua Mooi said it was believed that the boat had crashed sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday. The boat was recovered but initially none of the four boaters believed to be aboard were found.

One body was recovered several hours later, about three miles from where the boat was found. Illinois State Police identified that victim as Elmer Jimenez, 32, of East Chicago, Indiana. A second body was recovered Friday and identified as 40-year-old Raul Cazares, Jr.

The third victim's body was recovered about 2:15 p.m. Saturday near the 3800 block of South Pulaski Road, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Authorities have not provided any identifying information about that person.

The search continues for the fourth missing boater.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
