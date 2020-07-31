Christopher Columbus statue in South Chicago taken down 1 week after Grant Park, Little Italy statues removed

This statue was located at Exhange and Chicago avenues in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Earlier this week, 15th Ward Alderman Susan Sadlowski Garza told the Sun-Times she has been talking to city officials about taking down the statue following the removal of the Columbus statues in Grant Park and Little Italy.
ABC7 has reached out to the city for comment on the removal of the third statue.
Last week, Christopher Columbus statues in Grant Park and Arrigo Park in Little Italy were removed in the middle of the night on orders from Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
The mayor has said the removal of the statues is temporary, She defended the move citing public safety.
"I wanted to make sure that we did it as quickly as possible, and we received some information that day that raised some very serious public safety concerns. I didn't want to wait," she said.
The statues, which were removed from Grant Park and Little Italy, had been a point of contention in recent weeks, including one incident that left nearly 50 Chicago police officers injured.
