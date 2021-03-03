michael pfleger

Saint Sabina's Father Michael Pfleger accused by third man of sexual abuse

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A third man is now accusing Chicago's Father Michael Pfleger of inappropriate sexual behavior dating back decades.

Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the man's attorney sent ABC7 an affidavit that she says was sent to the Archdiocese of Chicago. In it, the man alleges Pfleger touched him inappropriately when he was 18 and regularly gave him marijuana and liquor as a teenager in the mid to late 70's.

The spokesperson says the man is not filing a lawsuit and is not seeking money.

ABC7 has reached out to Father Pfleger and the archdiocese for comment. Father Pfleger has denied previous accusations of sexual abuse.

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich asked Fr. Pfleger to step away from ministry at St. Sabina parish on Chicago's South Side in early January when Pfleger was initially accused of sexually abusing a minor more than 40 years ago. According to the archdiocese, the brother of the first alleged victim of abuse also made a claim.

Father Michael Pfleger responded Wednesday to an allegation that he sexually abused a child decades ago.



Last week, The Archdiocese of Chicago said that it has received a letter from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services stating that DCFS has concluded its investigation into Father Michael Pfleger.

