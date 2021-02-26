Illinois DCFS wraps up investigation into Father Michael Pfleger as Chicago Archdiocese probe continues

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich asked Fr. Pfleger to step away from ministry at St. Sabina parish on Chicago's South Side in early January when Pfleger was initially accused of sexually abusing a minor more than 40 years ago. According to the archdiocese, the brother of the first alleged victim of abuse also made a claim last month.
The agency was investigating risk, the archdiocese said, not the allegations of abuse dating back four decades.
In a statement, DCFS confirmed: "The law does not permit DCFS to investigate allegations of child abuse or neglect made by an adult victim. DCFS can only determine whether there is a current child victim."
The archdiocese said DCFS has completed its investigation into Pfleger and said in part, "DCFS has determined the report to be 'unfounded.' This means that credible evidence of child abuse or neglect was not found during this investigation. This does not necessarily mean that an incident did not occur. An incident may have occurred but the evidence did not rise to the level required to indicate for abuse or neglect as dictated by state law and DCFS Administrative Rule."
"The Independent Review Board of the archdiocese will conduct its investigation into the allegations and will communicate its findings in due course. Fr. Pfleger will remain away from the parish pending the outcome of that process," the archdiocese said in a statement.
Pfleger's legal team released a statement on his behalf after the second abuse allegation was made, which read in part, "Father Pfleger has never abused them or anybody else. These allegations are false and are simply being made for money. This is a shakedown...Over the last 45 years, the brothers, who are from out of state, say they never told each other or anyone else about the alleged abuse until this month, after they hired a lawyer. The allegations by these two men are false. Unfortunately, these salacious allegations are being given publicity that is causing irreparable damage to Father Pfleger's reputation. Father Pfleger has worked tirelessly to serve the St. Sabina community for over 45 years, and his leadership has reached far beyond his parish. Father Pfleger has mentored and inspired thousands of young men and women over the past several decades with honor, decency and dignity. He has earned the esteem and respect of the people he has served. It is so very disheartening to witness such false attacks on Father Pfleger, which are motivated by greed. Father Pfleger is a good and decent priest and does not deserve to have his reputation destroyed by such false allegations."
In an earlier post on Facebook, Fr. Pfleger said he was asked by the archdiocese not to speak about the situation, but was hurt and devastated by the accusation. He also asked for prayers for himself and his church community.
Father Pfleger tweeted Tuesday: "I am innocent of these false allegations. When this is over... which I hope is soon... I will have much more to say."
His tweet came after the Archdiocese of Chicago said that Father Pfleger has always been free to comment. The archdiocese released its own statement after Father Pfleger's supporters called for the archdiocese to wrap up its investigation into the allegations.
