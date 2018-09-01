4 killed in wrong-way crash on Indiana Toll Road

A wrong-way crash killed four on the Indiana Toll Road Saturday. (Indiana State Police via Sun-Times Media Wire)

Sun-Times Media Wire
GARY, Ind. --
Four people, including a child, were killed early Saturday in a wrong-way crash in northwest Indiana that also seriously injured three children.

Emergency crews responded to the crash about 1:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road near the Grant Street exit in Gary, according to Indiana state police.

A Toyota SUV was being driven west in the eastbound lanes without its headlines on, police said. It collided head-on with a Jeep SUV that had been traveling in the left lane. Both drivers died at the scene, police said.

Two other passengers in the Jeep, including a child, died in the crash, police said.

Three other children in the Jeep were seriously injured and taken to Methodist Hospital in Gary, according to police. They were later air-lifted to hospitals in Illinois.

The Lake County Coroner hasn't released details about the fatalities but confirmed Saturday morning that four victims, two female and two male, had died.

Police believed alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wrong waycar crashtraffic fatalitiesfatal crashGary
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: John McCain's funeral in Washington
Van Dyke to appear in bond hearing Saturday
CPD deploys more officers for Labor Day weekend
Man dies after being pulled from water in Jackson Park
Willowbrook residents rally, demand gas-emitting company shut down
1 killed, 2 injured in Woodlawn shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with storms and showers Saturday
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
Show More
Chicago Unites concert to celebrate city's diversity
Workers used torch before explosion at water reclamation plant on Far South Side, CFD says
Building where 10 children died in fire had at least 40 code violations
Police crack down on illegal parking after I-Team report
More News