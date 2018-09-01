4 killed in wrong-way crash on Indiana Toll Road

Four people, including a child, were killed early Saturday in a wrong-way crash in northwest Indiana that also seriously injured three children.Emergency crews responded to the crash about 1:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road near the Grant Street exit in Gary, according to Indiana state police.A Toyota SUV was being driven west in the eastbound lanes without its headlines on, police said. It collided head-on with a Jeep SUV that had been traveling in the left lane. Both drivers died at the scene, police said.Two other passengers in the Jeep, including a child, died in the crash, police said.Three other children in the Jeep were seriously injured and taken to Methodist Hospital in Gary, according to police. They were later air-lifted to hospitals in Illinois.The Lake County Coroner hasn't released details about the fatalities but confirmed Saturday morning that four victims, two female and two male, had died.Police believed alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.