Rogers Park shooting: Shootout with Chicago police injures 5, 1 critically: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured, one critically, in a shootout with Chicago police in Rogers Park, fire officials said.The police department said the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. in the 1800-block of West Lunt Avenue near the intersection with Ravenswood and near a train station.Police said officers were following up on a report of a domestic violence and made a traffic stop on the car that belonged to the suspect in that case. Police said when officers stopped the car, the suspect got out and opened fire at police. Police returned fire, hitting the suspect.The suspect was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in unknown condition, Chicago fire and police officials confirmed.Chicago fire officials said another person was taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition. Three additional people were taken to Illinois Masonic in serious condition.A Chicago police spokesperson said the other four people transported were officers and that it was a standard wellbeing check after an incident like this. He did not give any details about why the fire department listed them in serious condition, or any specific injuries they may have bene addressing.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed they are investigating the shooting. Police said the officers involved will be put on 30 day administrative duty.Police said the investigation into the original domestic violence incident that led to the shootout remains under investigation.Chicago police said this is the 72nd time this year someone has opened fire at officers.